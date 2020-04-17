Efforts against Covid: Lanxess donates disinfectants to Maharashtra to reduce cross-contamination

Specialty chemicals company Lanxess has donated its disinfectants to the Maharashtra government to help reduce cross contamination in civic and other establishments in the State, a note from the company said.

Maharashtra has over 3200 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 300 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The two products donated are Rely+On and Virkon disinfectants, the company said, adding that they were being delivered in two tranches of 500 kgs each to the State’s relief co-ordination center at the Haffkine Institute in Mumbai. Lanxess India had recently donated 100 kgs of the disinfectant to the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), for similar purposes.

Globally, the company is donating ten metric tonnes of the disinfectant to hospitals, authorities and public institutions in 13 countries around the world, it said. Rely+On and Virkon are diluted for application and sprayed on hard surfaces and equipment. It can therefore help to reduce the risk of cross contamination from surfaces, door handles, tables or chairs during disinfection measures at public transport terminals, airports, hospitals, clinics, shopping malls, etc, the company said.