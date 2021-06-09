Efforts to ensure more universities of India scale global excellence: PM Modi on QS Rankings

Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Science (IISc) achieved first rank in research the QS World University Rankings 2022. The institute also secured 186th position in the universities ranking. Besides, IISc Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Delhi also made it to the list of top 200.

IISc Bengaluru ranked number 1 in the world for research. QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, today released the 18th edition of the world’s International University rankings.

“Congratulations to IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi. Efforts are underway to ensure more universities and institutions of India scale global excellence and support intellectual prowess among the youth,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) stood at number 1 for the 10th consecutive year in the QS World University Ranking. The second spot was taken by the University of Oxford while Stanford University and the University of Cambridge both got the third spot.

“India is taking a leap in the field of Education and Research and is emerging as a Vishwaguru. We are equally proud to have a Guru like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has constantly been thinking about the welfare of students, faculty staff and all other stakeholders associated with the Indian Education sector,” said Ramesh Pokhriyal, Education Minister.

He further added that the initiatives such as National Education Policy – 2020 and Institute of Eminence are instrumental in ranking Indian colleges and institutes globally. This can be felt by looking at the university rankings declared by QS and Times Group.