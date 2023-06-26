The eGov Foundation on Monday launched the 10BedICU project across 23 districts of Assam in the presence of the Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Under the initiative 10-bed ICU wards were created in government hospitals across 23 districts of Assam.

Three tele-ICU hubs will also be established – one each at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital, Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH), and Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh (AMCH).

A total of 365 ICU beds were added, including the tele-ICU beds.

The funding came from Vinod Khosla, an Indian-American businessman, and HDFC Parivarthan, and the implementation of the project was through NGOs like eGovernments Foundation and KarunaTrust. Industry partners involved in the project included Hamilton Medical and Google Cloud, a release said.

Initially conceived as a response to the second wave of Covid-19, the 10BedICU project, over the last 24 months, added over 200 10-bed ICUs in states like Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Meghalaya, and Puducherry.

