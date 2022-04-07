EKKI bags honours at UK’s annual pump industry awards

Pumps and Water Technologies major EKKI said it has become the first Indian company to be recognised under two finalist categories at the 2022 annual pump industry awards ceremony held in Warwick, UK.

PIA awards aim to recognise pump companies in Europe and other global markets for demonstrating superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and skills, according to a statement.

The Coimbatore-based EKKI has been recognised as a key contributor to skills and training in the industry through its initiative EKKI International Water Technology Centres (EIWTC), a global centre of excellence for training, research and entrepreneurship in pumps and water-related technologies. EIWTC partners with leading Industries, Government and Academic Institutions globally.

“We at EKKI are immensely proud to be recognised internationally for our Innovative initiatives within the Industry. This finalist accolades from the world’s most respected and important members of the Pump Industry recognise the true success and potential of EKKI,” said Kanishka Arumugam, CEO of EKKI.

The award is not only most prestigious, but also one of the oldest and most revered pump industry competitions worldwide. This award ceremony is organised by the British Pump manufacturers association (BPMA) along with leading European pump industry members.

The “Rising Star ‘‘ finalist recognition was presented to the EKKI CEO Kanishka Arumugam, who is credited for setting up India’s first wastewater joint venture with German Pump major HOMA, having presence in more than 120 countries