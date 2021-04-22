Election Commission bans bike rallies, roadshows in Bengal

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
The Election Commission of India has banned bike and cycle rallies, roadshows, pad-yatras/ processions while restricting headcount in public rallies to 500 individuals, following social distancing norms, in the poll-bound state of West Bengal. The move comes given rising Covid cases and blatant flouting of all norms by political parties.
The ban comes into effect from 7 pm on April 22.
Permission for all processions, cycle or bike rallies or roadshows now stand cancelled, while public rallies will have to adhere to the new guidelines, the order mentioned.
“The Commission has noted with anguish that many political parties/candidates are still not adhering to prescribed safety norms during the public gatherings. This makes it difficult for the state/district election machineries to enforce directions fully” it observed in its order.
Incidentally, six out of eight phases of elections have already been held in West Bengal. Prime Minister Modi has announced the cancellation of his rallies scheduled on Friday because of the emerging Covid crisis in the country.
Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court has expressed dissatisfaction with the handling of Covid protocols during polls.
Minutes after the ECI order, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted that she has cancelled all her rallies scheduled for tomorrow. Instead, she will address people virtually.
“In the wake of an upsurge in Covid-19 cases across the country and the ECI Order dated 22nd April, 2021, I am cancelling all my prescheduled meetings, and we will reach out to the people virtually,” the Chief Minister tweeted late in the evening.
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
The hemming in of Mamata Banerjee by the BJP in what was once a Trinamool stronghold sums up the story of West ...
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
A former resident relives sepia-tinted memories of growing up in a hilly, colonial tea range of the Western ...
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...