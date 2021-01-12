Election Commission meets Home Secretary to prepare for Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Puducherry

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Preparations for Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal and Puducherry got underway on Tuesday with the Election Commission holding an interactive meeting with Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.
The meeting was held to discuss requirements vis-à-vis availability of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) and related matters for the upcoming Assembly elections, the Commission said in a statement.
The terms of the 234-member Tamil Nadu, 126-member Assam and 294-member West Bengal Assemblies are due to end by May, while that of the 30-member Puducherry Assembly is to end in early June.
In anticipation of the upcoming polls, political parties have already started campaigning, with Home Minister Amit Shah visiting Tamil Nadu and West Bengal in the recent past.
