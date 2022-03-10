Here are the latest trends from across the five states where counting is taking place.

Chandigarh, Mar 10 The AAP was leading in five seats in Punjab, while the BJP, BSP and the SAD were ahead in one seat each, according to early trends.

Counting of votes for 117 assembly seats in Punjab began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

According to data available on the Election Commission website at 9.05 am, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in five seats. The SAD, BJP and the BSP were ahead in one seat each. An Independent was leading in one seat.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Sarabjot Singh from the Mukerian assembly seat was leading by 201 votes, according to early trends. - PTI

Goa: BJP eyes third term; Congress hopes of clear mandate

Panaji, Mar 10 Counting of votes polled in the February 14 Assembly elections in Goa began on Thursday morning in the coastal state, where the ruling BJP is seeking a third straight term in power, while the opposition Congress is hoping for a clear mandate to avoid the fiasco of 2017.

Counting got underway at 8 am at Government Polytechnic at Altinho in Panaji for 19 Assembly constituencies in North Goa and at Damodar College in Margao town for 21 seats in South Goa, an official said.

Altogether 302 candidates contested the elections which saw multi-cornered fights due to presence of many smaller and regional outfits besides the BJP and the Congress, the two major political forces in Goa.

The voter turnout was 79 per cent.

Most exit polls have predicted a hung House, amid talk of various post-result scenarios.

Counting of votes for 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand begins

Dehradun, Mar 10 Counting of votes for the 70 assembly seats in Uttarakhand began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements.

The polling was held in the state on February 14 with more than 65 per cent of the electorate casting their votes.

The ruling BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office this time -- something which has never happened in the state's 21-year history.

Routed in the 2017 assembly polls with a tally of 11 seats against the BJP's 57, the Congress is trying to stage a comeback. - PTI

Counting begins for Manipur assembly polls, over 260 contestants await electoral fate

Imphal, Mar 10 Counting of votes polled in the Manipur assembly elections began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

Polling for 60 assembly seats was held in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

The counting, underway in 12 dedicated centres across the northeastern state, will decide the electoral fate of 265 candidates, including nominees of the BJP, Congress, National People's Party and Janata Dal (United).

Various exit polls have predicted a win for the BJP in the state with the party slated to secure seats ranging from 23 to 43, while the Congress is seen winning between four and 17 seats.

“The counting process started at 8 am with the calculation of postal ballots, to be followed by votes polled in EVMs from 8.30 am in 41 counting halls notified for the purpose,” an election official said.

Manipur Chief Electoral Officer Rajesh Agarwal had earlier said district election officers and senior police officers have been directed to make elaborate security arrangements for the exercise.

The entire process of counting will be supervised by 41 General Observers besides the Returning Officers.

District Election Officer Th Kirankumar said that 3,45,481 votes were cast on EVMs at polling stations out of a total of 3,80,480 votes.