Elections for 3 Assembly constituencies in Manipur to be held along with Bihar polls

Elections for three Legislative Assembly seats in Manipur will be held on November 7 with counting scheduled for November 10, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

Wangoi, Saitu and Singhat constituencies in Manipur are up for by-elections to the State Assembly. This means that polling and counting of votes in Manipur will take place along with that for the 243-member Bihar Assembly. Elections in Bihar are to be held in three phases — on October 28 and November 3 and 7 with counting on November 10.

The decision to hold elections in Manipur has been taken after considering various factors like local festivals, weather conditions, movement of forces and the Covid pandemic a statement issued by the Commission states.

The Commission has also issued broad guidelines for holding elections in Manipur during Covid-19. The Commission has extended the postal ballot facility to various categories of voters including electors marked as persons with disabilities, electors over 80 years of age and those who are Covid-19 positive/suspected and quarantined (home/institutional).

Similarly, for door-to-door campaigning the Commission has stipulated that a maximum of five people including the candidate and not counting security personnel will be allowed