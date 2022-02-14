Elections: Over 78 per cent turnout in Goa; Uttarakhand, UP see about 60 per cent polling

Approximately 61.69 per cent voters exercised their right to vote till 6 pm on Monday in the second phase of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh to 55 seats. In 2017, the second phase of polls had a turnout of over 66 per cent.

In Goa, (40 Assembly seats) the polling percentage is about 78.94 and in Uttarakhand (70 constituencies) the turnout was about 59.51 per cent. The figures are likely to change after taking into account all voters who voted after 6 pm. 82.56 was the turnout percentage in Goa in 2017 elections, while in Uttarakhand it was 65.60 per cent. 1,519 candidates are contesting in the three States and 158 among them are women.

The Election Commission said in a release that nearly 2.95 crore voters, including over five lakh first-time electors, had registered their votes. 36,823 polling stations were organised in 165 constituencies in the three States.

More polling stations

“The number of polling stations has increased by 52 In Uttar Pradesh (Phase 2), 59 in Goa and 559 in Uttarakhand in view of the fact that the number of voters per polling station has been reduced from 1,500 to 1,250 keeping in view of the social distancing norms. As part of the Commission’s initiative to provide a comfortable experience to women voters, 334 all women-managed polling stations were set up across the 165 Assembly constituencies,” the release added.

The Election Commission, meanwhile, seized ₹224.71 crore since the date of notification of the second phase of polls from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa.

“The seizure figure, which includes seizure of cash, liquor, narcotics, freebies etc up to poll day is more than the total combined seizure of ₹203.78 Crore in the entire general election to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa Assembly in 2017 including all phases. 2,400 flying squads and 2,654 static surveillance teams were operationalised to check movement of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies in the three states,” the poll panel said.