As part of Saksham 2023, an Electric Vehicle rally was conducted at IndianOil AOD State Office, Sector III, Guwahati on May 4 to create awareness on alternate energy vehicle.

The rally was flagged off from Indian Oil AOD State Office by G Ramesh, the State-Level Coordinator for the oil industry and Executive Director & State Head, IOCL in presence of all departmental HoDs.

E-vehicles from Hyundai, Morris Garrage and Mahindra joined the rally which started from Sector-III towards VIP Road and finally ended up at Ganeshguri in Guwahati, said a press statement.

The special mass awareness drive for conservation of petroleum products named as Sanrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav, in short Saksham was formally launched in true spirit for the state of Assam on April 24 at Guwahati. Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam participated as chief guest in the inaugural function. The Saksham 2023 has been scheduled from April 24 to May 8, 2023.