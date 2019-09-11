Elgi to organise marathons in US, Coimbatore to create cancer awareness

A green role for dirty coal
Air-compressor manufacturer Elgi Equipments has reaffirmed its commitment to support cancer awareness cause globally. Around 1,650 employees of the company along with their family members have vowed to participate in the marathons — scheduled on October 5 at Charlotte, North Carolina, US and on October 6 at Coimbatore.
This year’s campaign #What’sYourFinishLine will prompt every Elgi employee, dealer, customer, supplier and the society to set their own challenging goals (any activity related to fitness) and achieve the same, a company release said.
The effort is aimed at promoting fitness and building cancer awareness. The company has been supporting the Coimbatore marathon since inception in 2013, (this is the 7th edition of the Coimbatore Marathon), extending support to Coimbatore Cancer Foundation to spread awareness about this dreaded disease.
Elgi North America, will sponsor the “Susan G Komen’s Race for the Cure” — a focussed fund-raising event for advancement in breast cancer treatment.
Anvar Jay Varadaraj, Global Brand Leader, Elgi Equipments, said lifestyle behaviour and environmental factors accounted for 70-90 per cent of cancer cases. “By sponsoring the marathons, we re-emphasise our commitment to causes related to cancer prevention, advances in cancer treatment and the well-being of our employees and the community at large.”
