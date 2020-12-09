Eluru outbreak: AP Chief Minister Jagan reviews progress of investigation, tests done

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
Healthcare experts informed the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister that the sudden outbreak of illness in Eluru may have been caused due to lead and nickel contamination, but more detailed investigations are on to pin point the reasons.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday conducted a video conference on the outbreak of illness in Eluru and assured that corrective measures would be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur.
During a meeting with doctors and experts from WHO, AIIMS, NIN, CCMB and IICT, the Chief Minister urged the experts to find the actual reason behind the illness. He told the authorities to focus on whether the illness was due to water contamination or due to some other cause and asked to conduct a detailed investigation.
The officials informed that the presence of lead and nickel in patients might have caused the illness, which could have happened due to excessive use of pesticides.
The officials said that the number of cases have been declining and the patients are recovering within 3-4 hours. The actual cause of the illness will soon be identified after conducting a few more tests and thorough analysis.
Meanwhile, experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that they are surveying the areas where the people had fallen sick and collecting data on health including the food they have taken. On the other hand, experts suspect that bleach used in sanitation programmes as part of Covid prevention measures could have caused sickness.
Doctors and experts from AIIMS, Delhi said that comprehensive tests are yet to be done, but the primary investigations revealed that lead and nickel appears to be high in the blood of those who were ill. Also, it was found that there is a significant drop in the level of lead in the patient bodies after 24 hours of becoming sick.
The process of recycling batteries or due to the dumping of broken batteries, or when fired may also lead to the current situation.
Tests are on to examine drinking water and milk samples and come to a definite conclusion on the reasons as soon as possible.
Experts from AIIMS, Mangalagiri said that pesticides might have contaminated the organic chlorides, which is just a primary finding, where accurate conclusions on this are yet to come.
Expert team from NIN, Hyderabad said that they have examined the food, water, milk, urine and blood samples from the families of the sick and also taken samples of vegetables and essentials from the market.
‘We are conducting comprehensive tests, so far, there are no signs of danger. We shall submit a report on water, food, milk, urine and blood samples.’
Similarly, experts from IICT and CCMB are also investigating the cause of illness and are conducting various tests for accurate diagnosis.
Of the total 593 cases reported with epileptic symptoms, 515 have been discharged and 44 are under treatment and 24 new cases were reported today.
