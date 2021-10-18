National

Emergency Use Listing for Covaxin: Technical Advisory Group of WHO to meet on Oct 26

G Naga Sridhar Hyderabad | Updated on October 18, 2021

A health worker prepares during the vaccination drive at a vaccination centre, Government Boy’s Senior Secondary School, Rajouri Garden in West Delhi on Friday, September 17   -  The Hindu

Goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use, says Soumya Swaminathan

The Technical Advisory Group of the World Heath Organization (WHO) will meet on October 26 to consider Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine of Bharat Biotech.

“The technical advisory group will meet on Oct 26 to consider EUL for Covaxin. WHO has been working closely with Bharat Biotech, to complete the dossier,” Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist, WHO, said in a social media post. “Our goal is to have a broad portfolio of vaccines approved for emergency use and to expand access to populations everywhere,” she added.

In response, Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director, Bharat Biotech said, “We believe our efforts to make Covaxin achieve EUL will be soon realised with regulatory compliances, enable further access of pandemic vaccines to the world.”

Published on October 18, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
coronavirus
Covid-19
WHO
