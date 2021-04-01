Emirates SkyCargo delivers 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to over 50 destinations

Emirates SkyCargo has transported more than 50 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines and more than 100 tonnes of syringes across the world on its flights to support the delivery of vaccines.

Since the start of international distribution late last year, Emirates SkyCargo has transported over 220 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccines, equivalent to more than 50 million doses, on more than 150 flights from manufacturing locations to 50 destinations on its network through Dubai. Overall, the carrier has transported six different kinds of Covid-19 vaccines.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice-President, Cargo, in a statement said: “Emirates SkyCargo has reached the 50 million Covid-19 vaccine delivery milestone just ahead of World Health Day. We have been leading the global air cargo industry’s efforts and working with our partner organisations in Dubai to rapidly distribute Covid-19 vaccines through Dubai to the rest of the world.”

Over one year, Emirates SkyCargo had operated more than 27,800 flights and transported over one lakh tonnes of essential commodities.

In February 2021, Emirates SkyCargo signed an MoU with UNICEF to prioritise transportation of Covid-19 vaccines in support of the COVAX facility which is aimed at equitable global distribution of vaccines.