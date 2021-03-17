Empower SFIO with ‘sufficient teeth’ to exclusively investigate complex corporate frauds, says Parliamentary Panel

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Standing Committee on Finance headed by Jayant Sinha has recommended that Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) may be armed with sufficient teeth to exclusively investigate and prosecute cases relating to complex corporate frauds that have huge impact on the economy and various stakeholders.
While recognising that the SFIO functions within the purview of the Companies Act, the Parliamentary Panel has, however, found that SFIO’s initial objective of single handedly tackling complex corporate frauds remains a fry cry with multiple law enforcement agencies conducting investigations into the same financial crime resulting in prolonged litigation.
The Standing Committee has also expressed “surprise and concern” to learn that since its inception, SFIO has not seen any convictions in non-compoundable cases so far and that the average time taken for disposal of prosecution cases is 8-10 years.
“The Committee would expect the SFIO to equip itself for higher standard of performance,” the Panel said.
Meanwhile, on Competition Commission of India, the Standing Committee on Finance has recommended that practice of carrying forward pending cases year after year should be discontinued.
It also highlighted that out of 291 cases in 2020-21, only 133 cases were decided during the year resulting in more than 50 per cent of cases pending at the end of the year. The panel also expressed hope that its earlier report recommendation of the merger of the DG office with CCI as per international practice will get implemented.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...