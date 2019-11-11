English medium in AP schools: Jagan hits out at critics

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has defended the move of his Government to introduce instruction in English medium right from the primary level and said the critics of the policy are either misguided or they are misleading the public.

He made the comments at a public meeting in remembrance of Abul Kalam Azad here on Monday. "I think instruction in English medium is essential from the primary level in Government schools. Otherwise, our children will not be able to compete with others in the present-day competitive atmosphere. It will be a great handicap for them. However, Telugu or Urdu, as the case may be, will be given due recognition and respect as the mother tongue. Either language will be made a compulsory subject," he explained.

Striking a sarcastic note, he said, "However, some worthies like our honourable former Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, Vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu and Janasena leader and film actor Pawan Kalyan are severely critical of the policy. I would like to ask these worthies - in which medium have your children and grandchildren studied or studying? Let them do some soul-searching. They want their children and grandchildren to study in English medium and come up in life. But if children from the poorer families study in English, it seems they cannot stand it."

He said his Government would also introduce "Amma vodi" scheme - granting of Rs 15,000 per annum to mothers who send their children to schools as an incentive - soon and "that scheme will be up to the plus two level and beyond that there will full reimbursement of fees for professional courses like engineering."

Further, he said, he was willing to extend "Amma vodi" scheme to madarasas also, "provided they introduce English medium right from the primary level. Please consider the matter. Proficiency in Urdu alone is not sufficient for your children to compete in the present world. Apart from traditional education, teach English and teach in English. Make Urdu compulsory subject in all classes."

Jaganmohan Reddy said his Government would introduce "Naadu-nedu" (Then and now) scheme in schools from November 14 to improve school infrastructure.