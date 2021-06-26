Ensure pace of testing does not go down, urges PM Modi

Building equity using the integrity screen
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday directed top officials to work with the States to ensure that the pace of testing does not go down as it remains a crucial weapon to track and contain rising coronavirus infections in any region.
Addressing a review meeting on the progress of vaccination and Covid-19 situation in the country, Modi expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of inoculations in this week and stressed that it is important to carry this momentum forward.
The Prime Minister was informed that 3.77 crore vaccine doses have been administered in the last 6 days which is more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada.
Ayodhya should manifest finest of our traditions, developmental transformations: PM Modi
In the meeting, PM was apprised that the country's 128 districts have vaccinated more than 50 per cent of their population aged above 45 and 16 districts have vaccinated more than 90 per cent of the people belonging to the same age group.
“Officers briefed the PM that they are in touch with state governments to explore and implement innovative methods to reach people for vaccination. PM spoke about the need to involve NGOs and other organisations in such efforts,” an official release said.
In addition, the vaccine supply in the upcoming months and the requisite efforts to increase production were also discussed in the meeting.
Meanwhile, officers also apprised the Prime Minister about the rising interest of other countries in the Cowin platform to implement their own vaccination drives.
Modi said that all efforts should be made to help all the countries that have expressed interest, with India’s rich tech expertise in the form of Cowin platform.
