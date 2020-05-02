Entire Valley of Kashmir to be kept under Red Zone: State admin

The state administration of Jammu Kashmir declared that it would treat the whole region of Kashmir as red zone and there will be no relaxation despite the Union Home Ministry classified only four districts as the red zone, as per media reports.

The decision comes after the Centre extended the lockdown for two weeks, beginning on Monday.

According to P.K. Pole, Kashmir divisional commissioner, there is very little difference between the red and the orange zones given the type of restrictions to be imposed and the level of caution to be exercised.

"We cannot afford to lower the guard at this time. All the ten districts of the Valley will be treated as the red zone until further orders.

"We have only one district classified as the green zone which is the Pulwama district, and some new cases have come to light even in this district," Pole said to media.

The Union Health Ministry has classified only four districts, Bandipora, Srinagar, Shopian and Anantnag as red zone and one district, Pulwama as the green zone. In comparison all other five districts of Kashmir division, Kulgam, Shopian, Budgam, Ganderbal and Baramulla are classified as the orange zone.

No district in the Jammu division has been classified as the red zone, and all the ten districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, Udhampur, Ramban, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, and Kishtwar have fallen into the category of the orange zone.