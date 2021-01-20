Entries invited for Indywood Billionaires Club start-up awards

Aries International Maritime Research Institute (AIMRI), in association with Kerala Startup Mission and Indywood Billionaires Club (IBC), has announced the maiden edition of Indywood Billionaires Club Startup Awards. The virtual event is scheduled for February 23.

Indywood Billionaires Club Startup Awards, 2021 aims to recognise and provide business collaboration opportunities to outstanding start-ups that build innovative products and solutions. They should also have a high potential to generate wealth, employment, and demonstrate measurable social impact.

Sohan Roy, Founder President of Indywood Billionaires Club, said, “This is the first time we have initiated such a concept. As part of the ‘Made in India’ vision, our aim is to promote indigenous products and innovative concepts and have the potential to simplify lives globally.”

Some of the award categories include Innovative Startup of the Year, Technology-Based Startup, Art & Craft Startup, Digital Startup, Promising Startup, Mobility Startup, Energy Startup, Logistics Startup, E-Commerce (B2B) Startup.