EPFO will now cover workers in J&K and Ladakh

In one of the first administrative moves following the abrogation of Article 370, the Employees Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, will be implemented in the two newly carved out Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The move, which will bring establishments and workers in the two UTs within the ambit of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), was approved at a meeting of the EPFO’s Central Board of Trustees (CBT) last week. At present, they are covered by the J&K Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation.

The CBT — led by Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar — has authorised the Central Provident Fund Commissioner to implement the move. The EPFO will facilitate compliance and service delivery such as registration by establishments, remittance of contributions, banking arrangements, IT infrastructure and setting up of offices.

“The implementation of the EPF and MP Act, 1952, in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh was approved by the CBT in its meeting held in Hyderabad on August 21,” said Michael Dias, Member, CBT.

J&K EPF Act

As of 2012-13, the J&K EPF Act covered 11,366 units with a total live membership of 28.08 lakh. It covered both private and public sector organisations.

The abrogation of Article 370 and the notification of the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, extended all the 108 Central Acts to the two UTs. The effective date of implementation of the Act is October 31.