Equitas SFB renews pact with CSK for IPL 2021

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Equitas Small Finance Bank will be the official retail banking partner for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the upcoming IPL season 2021, as the company has renewed its partnership with CSK.
Equitas will also launch a new campaign, ‘The Bank Behind Every Champion’, in view of its renewed association with CSK. The members of CSK team will sport the Equitas SFB logo on the back of the helmet and the cap as part of the team jersey, according to a statement
“Equitas Small Finance Bank is delighted to associate with a champion team like Chennai Super Kings again. Through this partnership, we will be able to deepen our association and extend our reach to a diverse segment of our population,” said Murali Vaidyanathan, President & Country Head- Branch Banking, Liabilities, Product & Wealth, Equitas Small Finance Bank .
Equitas Small Finance Bank has been previously associated with the three-time IPL champions from season 2018-2020.
