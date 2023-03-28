Come April, an annual price increase could be expected on a basket of over 300 essential medicines, benchmarked against the annual change in the wholesale price index (WPI) for 2022.

In its communication, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority said on Monday that the annual change in WPI was 12.12 per cent for the calendar year 2022. This usually paves the way for drugmakers to take a WPI-linked increase, 12 per cent in this case, on drugs that are on the national list of essential medicines (NLEM) and under price control. A final notification is awaited.

This is the second consecutive year of such a spike, and drugmakers say they do not always pass on the increase to consumers. In the past, price-controlled drugs have seen price increases in the low single digit. Medicines that are not under price control are allowed an annual 10 per cent increase. 

The coming days will reveal how this would pan out for consumers and companies. The NLEM comprises about 384 molecules, over 900 formulations, covering 27 therapies. The medicines range from antibiotics and diabetes drugs to paracetamol and cancer drugs, among others. Medical devices, too, are on this list and subject to price control.

