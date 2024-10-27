The Odisha government has launched an evacuation drive in Balasore and Mayurbhanj districts due to flooding in some areas and risk of more localities getting inundated owing to rise in water level in Budhabalang River caused by heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Dana, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said.

He said 20 villages under six gram panchayats of Remuna and Balasore Sadar blocks in Balasore district have already been affected by floods.

"The evacuation drive is underway on a war footing," he said, while briefing media about the post-cyclone situation.

Stating that the flood situation was created in Budhabalang River due to heavy rain in Similipal Hills in Mayurbhanj district owing to the cyclone, Majhi said residents were being moved to safer locations and provided with hygienic cooked food at shelters.

So far, 10,500 people – 2,500 from Remuna and 8,000 from Balasore Sadar -- have been evacuated to safety, the CM said.

Meanwhile, officials in the Water Resources Department said that villages near Budhabalang River in Betanati block of Mayurbhanj district were facing a flood-like situation as water from the overflowing river has entered several farmlands.

Similarly, heavy rain has led to water logging in many villages in Dhamnagar area of Bhadrak district. Kapali and Reba rivers are in a spate in Bhadrak district and water is flowing above three feet on the Bhadrak-Aradi Road.

Water Resources Department engineer-in-chief C S Padhi said water level in Budhabalang was flowing above the warning signal but below the danger mark.

The chief minister said apart from the rescue teams of NDRF, ODRAF, Fire Services and police, the state government has also engaged panchayat functionaries and officials in the evacuation operation.

Majhi said that both Balasore and Mayurbhanj district administrations have been provided with power boats to expedite evacuation and rescue operation.

"The government is constantly monitoring the flood situation and I appeal to people not to panic as all efforts are being made to tackle it," he said.

The chief minister said that the three districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore have been worst hit in Cyclone Dana and standing crops and power supply have been impacted in a big way in these districts.

He said though road and telecom communication in the worst-affected areas have been restored, some people were yet to get electricity supply as the restoration work was affected due to heavy rainfall during the day.

The CM said that so far, 92 per cent of electricity consumers in the affected districts have been provided with power connection.

The chief minister said that a total of 8,09,513 people were evacuated to safety during the cyclone and of them, only 1,10,770 people were still staying in different relief camps and shelters.

They can stay in the relief camps till water recedes from their areas, he said, adding that the district administrations are making proper arrangements for food.

He said that Cyclone Dana has caused damage to about 2 lakh acres of agricultural land and the assessment will begin as soon as rain stops and water recedes from villages.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit