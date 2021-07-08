Ex-cop Annamalai appointed BJP Tamil Nadu President

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
K Annamalai, a former cop, has been appointed as State President of the Tamil Nadu BJP with immediate effect, says a party press release.
The former IPS officer, joined the BJP in August 2020 and was Vice President of the State unit. He succeeds L Murugan, who was made a Union Minister on Wednesday.
Hailing from Karur district, Annamalai was born into an agricultural family, and among the first generation in his village to get a degree. He graduated as a Mechanical Engineer from PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, and subsequently completed his MBA from IIM Lucknow.
Annamalai was a 2011 batch IPS of Karnataka cadre, served in Shivamoga (as training ASP), Karkala (as Assistant SP); Udupi and Chikkamagaluru (as SP) and later Bengaluru south (as Deputty Commissioner). He quit from IPS in Sep 2019.
He has also authored a book titled - “The Agents of Change - How a Life in Khaki Unmade Me” published by Bloomsbury. He is the founder and chief servant of We The Leaders Foundation (www.wetheleader.org) which is active in Karur, Tamil Nadu in skilling and training college students and empowering rural farmers.
In the recently held Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Annamalai lost to DMK’s R Elango while contesting the Aravakurichi constituency.
