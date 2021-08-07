Ex-IPS officer Praveen Kumar to join BSP on August 8

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Ending weeks of speculation, R S Praveen Kumar, the IPS officer who took voluntary retirement last month, has decided to join the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
He will officially join the party at a meeting scheduled in Nalgonda on August 8. BSP President Mayawati is likely to attend the meeting.
Praveen Kumar headed Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS) for about 10 years.
His stint marked revival of the welfare schools, with scores of students excelling in academics and in sports. He, however, faces severe criticism for his alleged excesses against the Naxalites during his stint as a police officer in the undivided Andhra Pradesh.
Addressing a meeting of his followers on Friday evening, he said it was time ‘Dalits and Bahujans strive to achieve political power’.
With a good following among the Dalit youth and intellectuals, Praveen Kumar is likely to cut into the Dalit vote bank of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the Congress. YSR Telangana Party, which is set up recently by late Congress leader Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, too will be impacted by his political entry.
Though the BSP has been around in the State, it couldn’t make much impact, owing to strengths of the TRS, Congress and BJP. But Praveen Kumar could give the BSP some ammunition as he is connected well to the Dalit youth.
Praveen Kumar’s move might also impact Telangana Chief Minister and TRS President K Chandrashekar Rao’s plans to woo Dalit votes in the State by launching Dalit Bandhu that seeks to give a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each to Dalit families.
“You could do much more to equip them with skills and open more educational institutions to develop Dalits,” Praveen Kumar had said.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Keen on netting some US tech stocks? There’s a flourishing ecosystem of companies beyond the biggies. Here’s ...
Investors’ focus will be on July month auto sales numbers, RBI’s MPC meeting, rupee movement and crude oil ...
Course correction provides an opportunity
The fund’s top holdings have delivered healthy returns over the past one year
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
It’s my sister Sravani’s birthday— just a few days after National Sisterhood Day. This quiz is all about ...
While India began sending women athletes to the Olympics fairly early, a few countries started doing so as ...
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...