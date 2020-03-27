Exclusive govt hospital for Covid-19 in Chennai

﻿

The first exclusive government hospital for Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu is coming up at Omandurar Estate in Chennai.

It will be 500 bedded hospital, Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said in tweet.

The State government has issued appointment orders to 500 doctors, 1,000 nurses and 1,508 lab technicians.

Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami said that they would join work immediately considering the current situation due to coronavirus pandemic.

On account of the lockdown, the new recruits are appointed in their native districts, Vijayabaskar said in a tweet.

As on Friday evening, the number of Covid-19 positive cases was 35, the minister said.