Exit polls broadly convey the direction of LS results, says Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has said the exit polls broadly convey the Lok Sabha poll results, which will be announced on May 23.

Jaitley wrote in his blog that if the results of the exit polls and final results are in the same direction, the Opposition’s “fake issue” of the EVMs would also lose its “non-existent rationale.”

The Finance Minister said exit polls are based on personal interviews and EVMs have no role in it.

“If the exit polls are read along with the 2014 election results, it would be clear that a huge maturing of Indian democracy is taking place. The electorate keeps national interest paramount before exercising a choice on whom to vote for. When well-meaning people with similar ideas vote in the same direction, it leads to the making of a wave,” he wrote.

On ‘dynastic parties’

He said “dynastic parties, caste parties and the obstructionists Left” received a setback in 2014 and this trend will be reiterated, “loud and clear”, in 2019.

“Coalition of rivals is an untenable alliance and the voters are no longer willing to trust them. Political analysts are confused but the voters are clear. They don’t elect hung Parliament where ugly and untenable coalitions have a role to play,” he said.

He claimed that the arithmetic of caste coalitions has lost to the chemistry on the ground created for the front-runner in the elections.

“This chemistry is in form of catching the imagination of the people on issues of national interest,” he said and added that the Prime Minister’s style of rising above caste and concentrating on performance-related issues received far more acceptability from the electorate.

“I re-assert my earlier hypothesis — in the Congress, the first family is no longer an asset but an albatross around neck of the Party. Without the family, they don’t get the crowd, with it they don’t get the votes,” he said.

‘A new India’

Jaitley said many politicians believe the ultimate wisdom lies only with them. “They are, thus, unwilling for any radical solutions. The evolving ‘new India’ will accept structured parties with talent and ideological clarity. If, however, the political parties are unwilling to get the message of 2014 and the possibly of 2019, then alienation from the electorate will only widen,” he said.