Exit polls predict AAP victory in Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah convened a meeting of the city MPs as the exit polls at the end of polling for Delhi Assembly signalled a return of Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The provisional poll percentage in Delhi of 57.04 at 7 pm showed a drop in voter turnout on Saturday against a high voter turnout of 67.12 in the 2015 Assembly elections.

The pollsters unanimously predicted an emphatic victory for the ruling AAP in Delhi elections. The exit poll conducted by India Today-Axis-My India predicted a total sweep for AAP, giving between 59-68 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly to Kejriwal’s party. The Axis-My India poll predicted between 2-11 for the BJP and no seat for the Congress.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted 44 seats for AAP and 26 for the BJP. Sudarshan TV’s exit polls said the AAP will get 40 to 45 seats and BJP will get 24 to 28 seats. They said the Congress, which does not win a single seat in 2015, may get two to three seats.

Almost all exit polls said the AAP will get more than 50 seats, however, short of 2015’s 67 seats. The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey predicted that AAP will get 48 to 61 seats and the BJP will get 9 to 21 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress in the triangular contest.

Neta App-India News channel exit polls said AAP will win 53 to 57 seats, the BJP may get 11 to 17 seats and the Congress may get zero to two seats.

Peoples Pulse, a Hyderabad based organisation, predicted 54 to 59 seats for the AAP and the BJP will get nine to 15 seats while the Congress may get zero to two seats.

ABP News-C-Voter’s exit poll said the AAP will get 49 to 63 seats and the BJP may get five to 19 seats and the Congress will get zero to four.