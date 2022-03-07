Exit polls predict victory for BJP in UP, sweep for AAP in Punjab

Even as the final phase of the Assembly elections came to an end on Monday, exit polls predicted a return for the BJP in UP and Manipur, a landslide for Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab and a tight race between the BJP and the Congress in Uttarakhand and Goa.

Voting percentage

The seventh and final phase of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a voter turnout of 56.32 per cent by 5 pm on Monday.

In UP, the seventh phase of voting covers 54 seats, including Prime MinisterNarendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi, and decides the fate of 613 candidates. Polling began at 7 am and continued till 6 pm in Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra districts.

All surveys predicted emphatic victory for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The State has 403 seats. India Today - Axis My India, Times Now - Veto and Republic TV - P Marq said the BJP will get seats ranging from 225 to 326.

Almost all the surveys have said the SP-RLD alliance may regain some of the lost ground and win more than 100 seats up to 151 seats.

The exit polls predicted landslide majority for the AAP in Punjab, with some agencies such as Today’s Chanakya claiming that the principal Opposition party in the State may win about 100 seats in the 117-member Assembly.

Almost all surveys conducted by news channels such as India Today, ABP News, News 24, Times Now and Republic TV with the help of survey agencies such as My Axis, C Voter, Veto and P Marq were unanimous in predicting a clear upper hand for the AAP in the State.

In Manipur, the ruling BJP is the favourite among pollsters. In the 60-member Assembly, almost all exit poll surveys done by India Today - Axis My India, ABP News - C Voter, Times Now - Veto and Republic TV - P Marq predicted that BJP will retain power.

Hung Assembly

In Goa, the surveyors have predicted a hung Assembly. India Today - Axis My India said the BJP may get 14 to 18 seats in the 40-member Assembly while the Congress may get 15 to 20 seats.

ABP News - C Voter and Republic TV - P Marq have also predicted hung Assembly in the State.

In Uttarakhand, India Today - Axis and ABP News- C Voter have predicted that the Congress will come back to power by winning more than 35 seats in the 70 member Assembly.

However, News 24 - Today’s Chanakya and Times Now - Veto surveys said the BJP will retain power.