Exotic species of reptiles seized at Chennai airport

A number of exotic species of reptiles, including pythons and lizards, were today seized at the Chennai airport from two Indian passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The two passengers – identified as Mohammad Parvaez of Ramnad district and Mohammad Akbar of Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu - arrived by Batik Air flight, were intercepted at the airport exit. On examining their check-in baggage both were found to have concealed reptiles in a toy, a press release said.

The wildlife department confirmed the reptiles as green tree python, scrub python, black tree monitor Lizard; emerald tree monitor lizard- and blue spotted tree monitor lizard. The lizards are native of Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines.

A team of veterinary doctors from Arignar Anna Zoological Park inspected and found the reptiles to be in healthy condition. The Animal Quarantine officials recommended to deport the wildlife species back to country of origin as the passenger did not have any NOC/ DGFT license for import into India.

The species were seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 read with FT( D&R) Act. Both the passengers were detained and the reptiles will be sent back to Kuala Lumpur. Further investigations are under progress, the release said.