Exotic species of reptiles seized at Chennai airport

Redmi 8: The best budget sub-Rs 10,000 phone in town?
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
A number of exotic species of reptiles, including pythons and lizards, were today seized at the Chennai airport from two Indian passengers who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The two passengers – identified as Mohammad Parvaez of Ramnad district and Mohammad Akbar of Sivaganga district of Tamil Nadu - arrived by Batik Air flight, were intercepted at the airport exit. On examining their check-in baggage both were found to have concealed reptiles in a toy, a press release said.
The wildlife department confirmed the reptiles as green tree python, scrub python, black tree monitor Lizard; emerald tree monitor lizard- and blue spotted tree monitor lizard. The lizards are native of Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and the Philippines.
A team of veterinary doctors from Arignar Anna Zoological Park inspected and found the reptiles to be in healthy condition. The Animal Quarantine officials recommended to deport the wildlife species back to country of origin as the passenger did not have any NOC/ DGFT license for import into India.
The species were seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962 read with FT( D&R) Act. Both the passengers were detained and the reptiles will be sent back to Kuala Lumpur. Further investigations are under progress, the release said.
Factors such as impressive build, decent cameras, good looks and good battery life make it one of the best ...
UK luxury car brand gets a new hub for its ‘Destination Zero’ mission, setting out a roadmap for zero ...
It is being positioned bang at the centre of the entry-level small car segment at a time when volumes are down ...
Martin Schwenk, Mercedes-Benz India chief, says ‘friendly coexistence’ is the way forward
Deals include reduced EMIs, fee waivers and zero down payment; but look before you leap
BL Research BureauA weak operating environment, increasing concerns over corporate defaults, and worsening ...
Proper earmarking of assets can help achieve various retirement goals
Other banks could also follow suit and cut their savings deposit rate. Depositors may be stuck with lower ...
Twenty-five years since the launch of KT Achaya’s seminal work on India’s food history, the genre of food ...
Spaces become characters in her cinema, says award-winning director Geetu Mohandas, whose new film Moothon ...
The Swedish novel The Siege of Troy is a curious take on an epic that revels in violence. It stems from author ...
Symptoms of ‘peak liquidity’ abound, and they point to yet more trouble ahead
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...