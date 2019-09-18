Expedite National Seafront project at the earliest: Venkaiah Naidu

The Vice President Venkaiah Naidu as a then Union Minister in 2016 has managed to get ₹250 crore National Seafront project in Nellore. As it virtually ended up on the `back burner', he was compelled to follow up to expedite this project.

It pertains to the research facility proposed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Thupilipallam village in Nellore. A foundation stone was laid by the then Union Minister for Science and Technology, Harsh Vardhan in the presence of Venkaiah Naidu and the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The Vice President, who recently visited Nellore found on inquiries that the project was moving at a snail's pace due to legal hurdles. He spoke to the S&T Minister Harsh Vardhanfor an update. He, in turn, reached out to the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) for a report.

Subsequently, the Secretary, MoES, M Rajeevan and Advisor MP Wakdikar called on the Vice President and briefed him about the project.

According to the officials, about 97.37 acres was acquired for the proposed facility. However, the process got delayed due to litigation about a portion of the land. A long-term master plan was also prepared, considering the many features of the national facility.

The proposed project envisages real-time prototype testing, calibration, trials and demonstration of ocean technological activities at sea, development of prototype systems, validation of indigenously developed marine systems in the ocean, including the establishment of laboratory and testing facilities on the seashore.

He also spoke to the Nellore district collector and urged him to have the legal issues resolved at the earliest. He also requested the MoES to expedite the process for establishing the facility.