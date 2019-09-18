Expedite National Seafront project at the earliest: Venkaiah Naidu

Number theory
The Vice President Venkaiah Naidu as a then Union Minister in 2016 has managed to get ₹250 crore National Seafront project in Nellore. As it virtually ended up on the `back burner', he was compelled to follow up to expedite this project.
It pertains to the research facility proposed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT) in Thupilipallam village in Nellore. A foundation stone was laid by the then Union Minister for Science and Technology, Harsh Vardhan in the presence of Venkaiah Naidu and the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
The Vice President, who recently visited Nellore found on inquiries that the project was moving at a snail's pace due to legal hurdles. He spoke to the S&T Minister Harsh Vardhanfor an update. He, in turn, reached out to the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) for a report.
Subsequently, the Secretary, MoES, M Rajeevan and Advisor MP Wakdikar called on the Vice President and briefed him about the project.
According to the officials, about 97.37 acres was acquired for the proposed facility. However, the process got delayed due to litigation about a portion of the land. A long-term master plan was also prepared, considering the many features of the national facility.
The proposed project envisages real-time prototype testing, calibration, trials and demonstration of ocean technological activities at sea, development of prototype systems, validation of indigenously developed marine systems in the ocean, including the establishment of laboratory and testing facilities on the seashore.
He also spoke to the Nellore district collector and urged him to have the legal issues resolved at the earliest. He also requested the MoES to expedite the process for establishing the facility.
Datum plane: A plane from which angular or linear measurements are reckoned. Also called reference ...
Intrigued? Well, these are aircraft that were sophisticated in their time but have become, or will become, ...
Whale-spotting, wine-tasting, experiencing local culture — what not! Indians’ vacation preferences are ...
Invest in safe instruments and bring down your exposure to equity
I am covered under the group life insurance policy of my employer. The sum assured is 48 months of salary, ...
A new wheat variety is to be introduced into an over-supplied market; unless the excess production is cleared ...
They have been receiving only 50 per cent of the total agriculture credit from banks
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports