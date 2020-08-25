Expert tells National Institute of Technology Karnataka to focus on innovation, start-ups

The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) in Mangaluru has been asked to provide thrust to the areas of research, innovation, incubation, start-ups, and entrepreneurship.

Speaking at the first webinar on the National Education Policy 2020, organised by NITK on Tuesday, NC Shivaprakash, Professor, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, said that start-ups are the order of the day. He termed the word ‘fail’ as ‘first attempt to improve learning’.

Shivaprakash requested the Board of Governors and Director of the institute to review all the current undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes, and to decide on the required technologies. He urged them to assess the viability of various programmes.

“A thorough review of all the programmes is important,” he said.

On the selection of faculties, he said, the institute should focus on the Centres of Excellence while hiring faculty in the next three to four years. This can create an impact on its world ranking, pointed out.

Suggesting the need for a creative combination of subject baskets, he said, this will require blended and flexible curricula, as well as assessment tools and experiential learning. Such a process will be more formative, he said.