Expert tells National Institute of Technology Karnataka to focus on innovation, start-ups

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) in Mangaluru has been asked to provide thrust to the areas of research, innovation, incubation, start-ups, and entrepreneurship.
Speaking at the first webinar on the National Education Policy 2020, organised by NITK on Tuesday, NC Shivaprakash, Professor, Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru, said that start-ups are the order of the day. He termed the word ‘fail’ as ‘first attempt to improve learning’.
Shivaprakash requested the Board of Governors and Director of the institute to review all the current undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes, and to decide on the required technologies. He urged them to assess the viability of various programmes.
“A thorough review of all the programmes is important,” he said.
On the selection of faculties, he said, the institute should focus on the Centres of Excellence while hiring faculty in the next three to four years. This can create an impact on its world ranking, pointed out.
Suggesting the need for a creative combination of subject baskets, he said, this will require blended and flexible curricula, as well as assessment tools and experiential learning. Such a process will be more formative, he said.
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
The Charter doesn’t stem from any legal provision in the Income Tax Act
Bellwether indices rallied in the midst of instability last week; tread with caution
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...