How Covid-19 has sidetracked cancer care

According to a report from the World Health Organization, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths, or one in six deaths.

However, the outbreak of Covid-19 has accelerated deaths due to cancer as hospitals are riveted by Covid-19 patients.

The implications of the pandemic to the treatment of cancer were discussed in Episode-6 of HEAL-Thy Samvaad organised by the ‘Healthcare Advocacy Group’ — HEAL Foundation. The programme was conducted in association with The International Council for Control of Iodine Deficiency Disorders (ICCIDD) last week.

Elaborating on the rising death rate of cancer, Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman, Max Institute of Cancer Care, said: “Of course, the obstructions created by Covid-19 for patients with cancer have increased the current death rate of cancer. However, there is no need to worry — but go for treatment positively.”

He added: “Cancer facilities are as safe as they were in pre-Covid times, so don’t delay treatment.”

Nutritional management

On the prevention of cancer and the role of nutritional management in its care, Chaturvedi added: “Almost 50 per cent of cancer cases can be prevented if we take care of proper nutrition and a balanced diet. A healthy lifestyle, proper exercise, and intermittent fasting also help prevent cancer.

“Addiction to tobacco and high-fat content intake in the diet and faulty lifestyle contributes to 35 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively in the incidence of cancer cases. Fruits, vegetables, yoga & regular exercise help prevent cancer. The role of nutrition is pivotal in cancer prevention,” he added.

Moderating the session, Manjari Chandra, Clinical Nutritional & Founder, Manjari Wellness, said: “Research shows that certain plant foods contain powerful compounds — called phytochemicals — that can help fight cancer and reduce the risk of its development.”

She added that these specific foods may hold a key to prevent the growth of cancer cells in the body. During Covid times, the role of good nutrition has substantially increased as it helps boost immunity, which helps fight all types of diseases including cancer.

This can also be corroborated by a research paper published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Cancer that stated the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a big toll on the clinical trials running for oncology, the study and treatment of tumours.