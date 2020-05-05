Facing staff shortage, AEPC requests TN govt to allow 12-hour shifts

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has appealed to the State Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to issue necessary notification so as to allow workers to work for 72 hours in a week.

Citing the amendments made in states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab in their rules under the Factories Act, he said: “Workers (in the States mentioned) would again be allowed to work for 72 hours a week (up from 48 hours) in the new dispensation.”

The industry in TN is expected to face huge manpower shortage as a majority of migrant labourers have either left to return to their villages or waiting to leave. The situation is aggravated further because of disruption in the supply chain, acute shortage of transport facilities to get people to the workplace.

“To tide over the situation, as also with a view to maintain social distancing, the government should consider to allow 12 hours shift instead of 8 with normal wages,” said A Sakthivel, AEPC Chairman, adding “normal rate should be considered for the extra four hours rather than at twice the wage rate”.

Sakthivel said that the appeal was in the larger interest of the workers.