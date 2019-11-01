FACT posts record fertiliser sales in October

The public sector FACT has registered record sales in October by selling 1.24 lakhs tonnes of fertilisers including 84,000 tonnes Factamfos, the company's premium fertiliser in the South Indian markets.

The total sale of 1.24 lakh tonne is the highest in October during last 24 years (the previous best was 1.34 lakh tonnes in October 1995). The Factamfos sales is the highest ever sales in October. The company’s total sales of all fertilizers during the period from April to October is 6.16 lakh tonnes. This is also the highest sales record in last 8 years’ period.

The sales of 34000 tonnes of ammonium sulphate for October is also a new record in the marketing history. The entire sales was on cash and carry basis. This is a unique performance especially when the whole fertilizer industry run on credit market. FACT has sold nearly 1300 tonnes city compost which is also a record. The sales cash collection of Rs 210 crore during October is also a new record for the company.

With a farmer friendly approach, the company had reduced its maximum retail price of Factamfos two times during the year. The company reviews its selling price every month and pass on extra contribution if any, to farmers by way of price reduction.

The company has imported a shipment of NPK Complex 16:16:16 at Tuticorin port and sold 4000 tonnes during the month. Earlier the company had registered new sales records in August and September also by selling above 1,00,000 tonnes of Factamfos per month.