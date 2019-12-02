Fadnavis became CM briefly to move ₹40,000 crore to Centre: Anant Kumar Hegde

Former Union Minister and BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde has kicked up a storm by claiming that Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister despite lacking majority so that he could move ₹40,000 crore of funds to the Centre. Fadnavis has denied Hegde’s claims.

According to reports, Hegde, while speaking on Saturday at Yellapur, in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, said that Fadnavis was the CM for just 80 hours, and the ‘drama’ was played out to protect ₹40,000 crore. He hinted that the former Maharashtra CM transferred the money to the Centre’s coffers so that the new State government led by Uddhav Thackeray wouldn’t get a chance to ‘misuse’ the money meant for development works.

In a surprise move early in the morning on November 23, Fadnavis was sworn in as CM by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He, however, resigned within 80 hours, saying he did not have sufficient numbers to prove majority.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Fadnavis said: “I have not heard what MP Anant Hegde said. Things are coming to the fore through the media that the Maharashtra government returned ₹40,000 crore to the Centre. It is completely wrong. I deny this. Nothing of this kind has happened.”

“Neither the Centre asked for any money nor the State returned any money to the Centre. (Hegde’s) statement is completely wrong,” he said, adding that the government must probe the matter and present the facts.

“No policy decision was taken during that period,” he later tweeted.