Fairfax Financial commits $5 m to set up 150-bed Covid-19 centre at Bengaluru Airport

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Fairfax Financial Holdings Group, to bolster the healthcare infrastructure, which has come under pressure due to the second wave of Covid-19 in Bengaluru, has committed $5 million to set up COV-AID@BLR, a 150-bed, oxygenated Covid-19 treatment centre at Bengaluru Airport (BLR Airport).
The facility would be operational on May 18, and the initiative is funded by Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary Fairfax India Holdings Corporation. The Canada-based group has committed $5 million (₹37 crore) to provide Covid-19 relief in India.
The Fairfax-led initiative, in partnership with GiveIndia, is part-funded by Kempegowda International Airport Foundation (KIAF) – the foundation of Bangalore International Airport Limited. The initiative will be managed by Fairfax Financial Holdings Group's investee companies – KIAF and Quess Corp Limited.
COV-AID@BLR, located near the Cargo Terminals at BLR Airport, would be equipped to treat patients with mild hypoxia (a condition in which the body or a region of the body is deprived of adequate oxygen supply at the tissue level). The facility is designed to be a transit oxygen delivery centre, which would provide much-needed relief and treatment for patients requiring oxygen support until they can get admission to a hospital.
The Centre would be equipped with a pharmacy, pathology unit, nurses’ station, restrooms and a dining area. Suitable drinking water facilities and visitor areas are provided. An ambulance would be on standby 24x7 to cater to emergencies. The necessary arrangements would be made for safe the disposal of waste, including bio-waste.
For the facility, a panel of doctors, including Dr Naresh Shetty, Dr Nandakumar Jairam and Dr Alexander Thomas, would provide technical assistance. The Karnataka Government would provide all staff, including doctors and nursing support.
“We are saddened by the current crisis in India resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Fairfax wishes to assist India in traversing this incredibly difficult time and are hopeful that our commitment will provide some relief to India and its health-care system,” said Prem Watsa, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...