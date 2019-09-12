FairPro opens on Friday in Coimbatore

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
The 11th edition of FairPro — the official property exhibition of Credai, Coimbatore — is scheduled between September 13 and 15 at the Codissia Trade Fair Centre here. It brings property developers, builders and buyers under one roof to suit every aspirant’s budget, location and need. Developers of properties and homes for budgets as low as ₹8 lakh and going up to ₹5 crore are to showcase their projects. Visitors to the expo can get to see over 100+ RERA certified properties, 35+ real estate developers projects. SP Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme, will inaugurate the expo
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
There were visible signs of the economy decelerating in the first half of 2019. But the decline can be ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports