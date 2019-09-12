National

FairPro opens on Friday in Coimbatore

The 11th edition of FairPro — the official property exhibition of Credai, Coimbatore — is scheduled between September 13 and 15 at the Codissia Trade Fair Centre here. It brings property developers, builders and buyers under one roof to suit every aspirant’s budget, location and need. Developers of properties and homes for budgets as low as ₹8 lakh and going up to ₹5 crore are to showcase their projects. Visitors to the expo can get to see over 100+ RERA certified properties, 35+ real estate developers projects. SP Velumani, Minister for Municipal Administration, Rural Development and Implementation of Special Programme, will inaugurate the expo

