Farm Bills: Congress dares JJP to leave ruling NDA alliance in Haryana

Buoyed by the farmers’ protests against the three farm Bills and the decision of Shiromani Akalil Dal to leave ruling NDA, the Congress has decided to step up agitations in Punjab and Haryana.

The party challenged JJP — BJP’s ally in Haryana — to leave NDA if it really cares for the farmers.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, presidents of the Congress units in Haryana and Punjab Kumari Selja and Sunil Jakhar said JDU and LJP should also review their decision to support the farm Bills. They reiterated their party’s stand that the new legislation will make farmers slaves of big businessmen and urged President Ramnath Kovind to not sign on the Bills as farmers are still on protest. They urged the NDA partners to stand together with the Opposition as they did when the Centre decided to amend the Land Acquisition Act in 2015.

Appeal for unity

Jakhar said the SAD did not leave the NDA on its own. “It was forced to do so by farmers, who made it difficult for the Akalis to enter Punjab without doing so,” he said.

“The resignation by the Akali minister was not given but taken by the BJP and the Akali Dal did not quit the NDA of its own but were thrown out,” he added.

Selja challenged the JJP to quit the NDA and stand with farmers in the State. “The Akalis did a drama and it is time for other parties to think as people are asking questions. Farmers will be made bonded labour under contract farming after the farm Bills are implemented. We urge the BJP allies to think and stand united with farmers and against the farm Bills. We appeal to all to stand up with the cause of farmers and protest the farm Bills,” Selja said.

She said the leaders of the JJP abused the BJP ahead of the elections and after a fractured verdict in Haryana, joined hands with it. “Dushyant Chautala should open his eyes and stand with farmers,” she said.