Farm law repeal: Mamata Banerjee congratulates farmers

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, took to Twitter to congratulate “every single farmer” following the announcement of repeal of farm laws by the Centre.

Pointing out to the relentless fight that farmers had put in, Banerjee applauded the way in which farmers were even “unfazed by the cruelty” with which the BJP treated them.

“My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY! My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress were amongst the first political parties to have objected to proposed farm reforms and the new laws that were being mulled by the Centre. From protesting in the Parliament to taking to the street, the Trinamool Congress had been supporting farmer protests all through.