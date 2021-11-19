Farm laws: Sitaram Yechury demands Modi’s apology

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the farmers for the hardships they had to go through because of the three farm laws.

“The PM must apologise for the hardship and trouble caused by his dictatorial step of farm laws to benefit his crony business partners,” Yechury said on Twitter.

He saluted the farmers and their struggle and said these protests have led to the repeal of Modi’s three black farm laws. “We must not forget the sacrifice of more than 750 farmers who have lost their lives in this struggle. They are our martyrs,” Yechury said.

He added that the quest for justice for those targeted by the government and its agencies through false cases will continue. “Parliament while repealing the black farm laws must enact legal entitlement to sell at MSP,” he said.