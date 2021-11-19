Farm laws: Sitaram Yechury demands Modi’s apology

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to apologise to the farmers for the hardships they had to go through because of the three farm laws.
“The PM must apologise for the hardship and trouble caused by his dictatorial step of farm laws to benefit his crony business partners,” Yechury said on Twitter.
Also read: Farmers welcome Centre's decision to repeal laws
He saluted the farmers and their struggle and said these protests have led to the repeal of Modi’s three black farm laws. “We must not forget the sacrifice of more than 750 farmers who have lost their lives in this struggle. They are our martyrs,” Yechury said.
He added that the quest for justice for those targeted by the government and its agencies through false cases will continue. “Parliament while repealing the black farm laws must enact legal entitlement to sell at MSP,” he said.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...