Farmer protests: Delhi govt denies permission to use stadiums as makeshift jails

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 27, 2020 Published on November 27, 2020

Farmers on their way to cross Singhu Border stand at a distance from a police barricade as they prepare to enter Delhi during ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest march against the new farm laws, in New Delhi on Friday   -  PTI

The Delhi government, on Friday, denied permission to use stadiums in the Capital as temporary jails as sought by Delhi Police earlier in the day.

In a statement, said to have been signed by Delhi Home Minister Satyendra Jain, the Delhi government denied permission to the Delhi Police saying that the agitating farmers have Constitutional right to peacefully protest.

“The demands of farmers are justified. The Central government should listen to the demands of the farmers. Sending them to jails is not an option,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police sought the permission of the Kejriwal government to use eight stadiums in the city as temporary jails to accommodate farmers in case they need to be arrested eventually.

