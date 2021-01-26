National

Farmers begin tractor rally; thousands march to Delhi

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on January 26, 2021 Published on January 26, 2021

Farmers take out a Tractor Parade on Republic Day in New Delhi on Tuesday Photo Sushil Kumar Verma

The farmers have said they will march to Parliament on February 1

Breaking the barriers set by Delhi Police, thousands of farmers have started marching towards Delhi roads on Tuesday. According to the estimates given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, about one and a half lakh tractors will be used in the rally, that will start from at least five borders of Delhi.

The farmers have also announced a march to the Parliament on February 1.

Farmers heading towards the Capital during their Republic Day Tractor Parade on Tuesday. Photo Sushil Kumar Verma

 

At the Tikri Border, the farmers broke the barricades and started their rally. It will pass through the Outer Ring Road and Eastern Peripheral Highway of Delhi, touching Nangloi, Baprola village, Najafgarh, Kharida border, Rohtak Bypass and Asoda Toll Plaza.

At the Singhu Border, the march started after a brief address by farmers’ leaders. They urged the protesters to remain calm and warned against any untoward incidents. A directive issued by the SKM on Monday had warned of strict action against protesters who defy directions from the Police and the SKM leadership. The march from Singhu border will enter the main routes through SGT Nagar, DTU Shahbad, SB Dairy, Barwala, Pooth Khurd and Kanjhawala Chowk.

 

At the Ghazipur border, where farmers from Western Uttar Pradesh are camping, the rally will move through Apsra border, Hapur Road, IMS College and Lal Kuan. There are three more routes from Chilla border, Sunheda Jurheda border and the Shajahanpur border.

Published on January 26, 2021
Tractors
farmers
