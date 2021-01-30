Farmers observe fast, to strengthen protests

The Union Home Ministry has decided to suspend the internet services near the farmers’ protest sites at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders. The farmers’ organisations said such a move is to suppress the agitations and maintained that the protests will continue.

The Home Ministry order said such an action is necessary and the suspension will be revoked at 11 pm on January 31. The Haryana government has also taken similar steps in 17 districts.

Meanwhile, farmers have decided to step up their agitations. To commemorate the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi, they held one-day fast at various centres across the country. Trade unions and organisations of students and youth also joined them at various places.

The farmers also decided to hold more mahapanchayats, modelling the Mahapanchayat held in Muzaffarnagar on Friday, in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana to mobilise people. The next mahapanchayat of farmers will be held in Baraut. A similar programme will be held in Shamli, too.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said they will continue peaceful protests. “Government suspended internet services during our agitation. The government is also trying to malign our image. I appeal to all farmers to carry out a peaceful agitation. PM Modi will win if agitation does not go peacefully,” he said.

The farmers are likely to get more political support as Opposition parties are meeting on Sunday, after the all-party meeting convened by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. A joint strategy on taking up the issue in Parliament will be discussed in the meeting.