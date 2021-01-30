Farmers observe fast, to strengthen protests

Content creators mean business
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
The Union Home Ministry has decided to suspend the internet services near the farmers’ protest sites at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders. The farmers’ organisations said such a move is to suppress the agitations and maintained that the protests will continue.
The Home Ministry order said such an action is necessary and the suspension will be revoked at 11 pm on January 31. The Haryana government has also taken similar steps in 17 districts.
Meanwhile, farmers have decided to step up their agitations. To commemorate the martyrdom day of Mahatma Gandhi, they held one-day fast at various centres across the country. Trade unions and organisations of students and youth also joined them at various places.
The farmers also decided to hold more mahapanchayats, modelling the Mahapanchayat held in Muzaffarnagar on Friday, in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana to mobilise people. The next mahapanchayat of farmers will be held in Baraut. A similar programme will be held in Shamli, too.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (Rajewal) leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said they will continue peaceful protests. “Government suspended internet services during our agitation. The government is also trying to malign our image. I appeal to all farmers to carry out a peaceful agitation. PM Modi will win if agitation does not go peacefully,” he said.
The farmers are likely to get more political support as Opposition parties are meeting on Sunday, after the all-party meeting convened by Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu. A joint strategy on taking up the issue in Parliament will be discussed in the meeting.
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Carriers claim that all measures — including pre-flight tests, cabin sanitisation and fresh air inflow — have ...
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Insurance policies with OPD benefit cover this practice
Investors can consider buying silver futures which is projected to touch ₹75,000 in short term
A virus swept aside 2020 plans to mark the 250th year of the birth of Beethoven. We need the German composer’s ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Former MLA and farmer leader VM Singh on the violence that followed the January 26 tractor rally, the impasse ...
The birds, locally known as the Garuda, help farmers by killing rats and other farm pests
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...