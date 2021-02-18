Farmers’ rail roko did not affect operations: Indian Railways

There was negligible or minimal impact on running of the trains across the country due to the rail roko agitation by the farmers on Thursday, said the Indian Railways.

Train movement in all the zones is normal now, Railways said at 5 pm.

Farmers protesting against the farm laws organised protests at various railway sites between 12 noon to 4 pm on Thursday.

Majority of the zones, however, reported no trains were stopped train by the agitators, said Railways. A few trains were stopped in some some zones but by 5 pm train operations were normal and trains were being operated smoothly.

While dealing with the rail roko agitation, utmost patience was exercised by all concerned, added Railways in its statement. Northern Railways, for instance, had short-terminated or re-routed trains in anticipation of the protests.