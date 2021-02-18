Farmers’ rail roko did not affect operations: Indian Railways

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
There was negligible or minimal impact on running of the trains across the country due to the rail roko agitation by the farmers on Thursday, said the Indian Railways.
Train movement in all the zones is normal now, Railways said at 5 pm.
Farmers protesting against the farm laws organised protests at various railway sites between 12 noon to 4 pm on Thursday.
Majority of the zones, however, reported no trains were stopped train by the agitators, said Railways. A few trains were stopped in some some zones but by 5 pm train operations were normal and trains were being operated smoothly.
While dealing with the rail roko agitation, utmost patience was exercised by all concerned, added Railways in its statement. Northern Railways, for instance, had short-terminated or re-routed trains in anticipation of the protests.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
A new book maps Uddhav Thackeray’s rise in family and politics, and his efforts to curate a different brand of ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...