Farooq Abdullah-led delegation meets PM; seeks polls in J&K by year-end

A National Conference delegation, led by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and asked him to hold Assembly elections in the State before the year end.
The delegation, which met Modi for about 20 minutes, also urged him not to take any action that may deteriorate the situation in the Kashmir Valley.
Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who was part of the delegation along with party MP Hasnain Masoodi, said they apprised the Prime Minister about the situation and the apprehensions of the people.
“We discussed two issues with the Prime Minister. We told him that no step should be taken which will deteriorate the situation in the Kashmir Valley and urged him to hold the Assembly election before the end of the year,” Omar Abdullah told reporters here. He said that they have conveyed to him that the situation in the Kashmir Valley has been improved with a great difficulty and it is better than last year, but the situation can deteriorate at any time. “We apprised him about the people’s feelings and also told him that people in the State are tensed,” the National Conference (NC) leader said.
Asked whether they had taken up prevailing speculation about the possibility of scrapping of Article 35A, Omar Abdullah said they did not specify about it. “But, when we say that there should be no step, that means it covers all issues, including Article 35A and Article 370.
“We are of the view that let a new government be elected and take decisions on it. Let the people decide whom they want to elect. We will accept the people’s verdict,” he said.
The meeting with Modi was very cordial and the Prime Minister also apprised them about his feelings (on Jammu and Kashmir), the NC leader said.
“We are satisfied with the meeting,” Omar Abdullah said, refusing to disclose what the Prime Minister told the delegation.
