Fight against Covid-19:Nitin Raut lauds service-oriented organisations’ support

The service-oriented organisations along with the government and administration have made a significant contribution to the fight against the pandemic. The oxygen machine and ventilators provided by Gyandeep Sansthan will be useful for Covid patients, said Guardian Minister of Nagpur district Nitin Raut in a media statement.

Gyandeep handed over eight oxygen machines as well as two ventilator machines. The Contractors and Builders Association donated two ambulances for Covid patients at the office of the Divisional Commissioner Office, Nagpur.

The oxygen machine and ventilator required for corona affected patients would be used in the rural and remote areas as well as municipal areas of the Nagpur region. Well-known health organisations such as Prakash Amte’s, Lok Biradari Prakalp at the remote Hemalaksa village in Gadchiroli district will also get the equipment. Amte has been serving as a doctor in the remote region populated by the Madia and Gond tribals for 45 years.

Praveen Mahajan, President of the Contractors and Builders Association, handed ambulances for serving the Covid patients, would be later transferred to charitable organisations.