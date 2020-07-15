Fighting Covid-19: Udupi to seal borders for 14 days

Two coastal districts of Karnataka are adopting different strategies for controlling the spread of Covid-19 cases in the region.

While Dakshina Kannada district will be under a week-long lockdown from 8 pm on July 15, the neighbouring Udupi district will go in for sealing the district borders for 14 days.

G Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district, said the people with travel history from other regions are contributing a significant share to the number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district.

The two-week border seal down will be in force till July 29. The seal down of borders, which will prevent the influx of people from other regions, will help in controlling the spread of the disease in the region, he said.

However, he said the seal-down of borders will not affect transportation of essential goods from one region to another.

Social gathering will not be allowed during the period. However, marriages will be allowed with a maximum participation of 50 persons. In case of funerals, a maximum of 20 members will be allowed to attend, he said.

Meanwhile, Sindhu B Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, has announced the lockdown in Dakshina Kannada district from 8 pm on July 15 to 5 am on July 23.

She said the decision has been taken considering the rapid increase in the number of Covid-19 cases for the past two weeks.

Dakshina Kannada recorded 91 new Covid cases and Udupi 73 cases on Tuesday. The total number of Covid-19 cases stood at 2,444 in Dakshina Kannada and 1,735 in Udupi. On Tuesday, Dakshina Kannada had 1511 active cases and Udupi 383 cases.