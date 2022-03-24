Fill up IAS vacancies, House panel asks Centre

New Delhi, March 24

Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice, in its report on the Demands for Grants of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, asked the Centre to fill the vacant posts of IAS officers in the country.

The panel, headed by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, said there is a huge shortage of more than 1,500 IAS officers in the country. “The gap between the sanctioned strength and the inposition strength of IAS officers is as large as 104 in Uttar Pradesh cadre, 94 in Bihar cadre and 87 in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre,” the panel said in its report tabled in both the Houses here on Thursday.

Backlog in filling-up vacancies

The panel said the bureaucracy deficit is, perhaps, compelling States to appoint non-cadre officers to cadre posts and continuing them in such posts beyond the permissible time limit. “The Committee believes that such measures would compromise the efficiency of administration. Therefore, the Committee recommends DoPT to increase the annual intake of IAS officers significantly keeping in view the evolving needs of Indian administration,” the report said.

It added that 12 Central Group A services are awaiting Cabinet approval and the cadre review proposals of nine services are pending with the committee. “The committee hopes that the cadre review of these 21 services is completed at the earliest. In respect of the remaining 17 services, the committee notes that respective cadre controlling authorities have either not submitted cadre review proposals or there are dying cadre issues,” the report said and asked the Centre to take steps to expedite cadre review of these 17 services and ensure that the process is completed at the earliest.

The panel said there is no single nodal agency at the Centre to monitor backlog reserved vacancies in various Ministries and Departments and recommended to designate Department of Personnel and Training as the nodal agency for this purpose. It reiterated that a dashboard should be created on the websites of various departments showing the details of backlog reserved vacancies.