Financial literacy: MCA wants educational institutions, industry bodies to shoulder responsibility

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The Corporate Affairs Ministry (MCA) has urged educational institutions, industry bodies and other stakeholders like think tanks to come forward to shoulder the responsibility of increasing financial literacy across the country through appropriate awareness campaigns.
Addressing a national webinar organised by the Investor Education & Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA), Rao Inderjit Singh, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, also said that technology will play a key role in the years to come and that IEPFA must make good use of it to reach out to investors in every corner of the country to make India a financially included nation.
“Financial inclusion and investor protection is a top priority for the government. Promoting financial education will help in realising the collective potential of our country,” he said.
Singh highlighted that neither is investor education a one-time exercise nor is it possible to provide lifetime protection through one or two class room studies which can help protect investors.
“It is an ongoing process and an innovative mechanism is needed to impart investment related education to more people quickly, particularly when market is aspiring to introduce more and innovative financial products. The intervention of financial education would have to be customised to local language and settings as per different sets of audiences,” he said.
On the occasion of the 5th anniversary of its existence, the inaugural issue of an IEPFA e-newsletter was also launched on Tuesday.
It maybe recalled that IEPFA was set up in September 2016 for administration of investor education and protection fund ( IEPF). It has also been entrusted to make refunds of shares, unclaimed dividends, matured deposits/debentures etc to investors and promote awareness among investors.
Speaking at the webinar, Rajesh Verma, Secretary, MCA, indicated that government would introduce certain measures in MCA21 3.0 to improve the overall functioning of IEPFA.
A well-structured investment programme to focus on investors educating them on the rights and responsibilities empowering investors with knowledge to evaluate different financial products and make informed decisions vis-a-vis financial and retirement planning.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...